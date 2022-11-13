Omaha officials say vacant house is total loss after fire

(MGN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a house fire Saturday night is under investigation by the Omaha Fire Department.

Crews went to a home near North 18th Street and declared a working fire after seeing smoke and flames.

It’s reported the home was empty at the time and the fire was put out in under 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported and officials say the house is a total loss.

