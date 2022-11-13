Omaha man wakes up from smoke in kitchen fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a nightmare many of us have had. Dozing off after a long day and forgetting you left something cooking on the stove.

That’s what the Omaha Fire Department said happened at a house in a residential neighborhood on the corner of North 39th & Bedford.

Smoke from a kitchen fire woke the man up and he was able to get out of the house and call 911.

“The homeowner was outside the house just one male. They were able to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading throughout the house. The house experienced a lot of damage through the kitchen with heavy smoke damage throughout the structure,” Battalion Chief Bryan Crotzer said.

Chief Crotzer said no one else was in the house and the American Red Cross has stepped in to help with temporary housing. OPPD and M.U.D. have also responded to the fire.

There’s an estimated total dollar loss of $35,000.

