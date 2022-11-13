Omaha man wakes up from smoke in kitchen fire

There’s an estimated total dollar loss of $35,000.
It's a nightmare many of us have had. Doze off after a long day and forget you left something cooking on the stove.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a nightmare many of us have had. Dozing off after a long day and forgetting you left something cooking on the stove.

That’s what the Omaha Fire Department said happened at a house in a residential neighborhood on the corner of North 39th & Bedford.

Smoke from a kitchen fire woke the man up and he was able to get out of the house and call 911.

“The homeowner was outside the house just one male. They were able to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading throughout the house. The house experienced a lot of damage through the kitchen with heavy smoke damage throughout the structure,” Battalion Chief Bryan Crotzer said.

Chief Crotzer said no one else was in the house and the American Red Cross has stepped in to help with temporary housing. OPPD and M.U.D. have also responded to the fire.

There’s an estimated total dollar loss of $35,000.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo showing attire of PSSI employoee working in Ground Beef room of the Grand Island JBS...
Central Nebraska company facing child labor violation allegations
Traffic flows along West Dodge Road in Omaha.
Omaha Police tracking excessive speeding across the metro
Omaha Native American artist creates unique sound blending traditional music with hip-hop
Overnight fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
Omaha body shop overwhelmed with heavily damaged cars, increased collisions to blame

Latest News

‘Gift of life’: Omaha nonprofit spreads awareness of organ and tissue donations
One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
WOWT Snow tests at Mt. Crescent
Snow tests at Mt. Crescent