Nebraska Outdoor Education Center offers beginner archery lessons

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -If you’re looking tot try your hand at archery, the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center offers beginner lessons on Saturday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

On Saturday, two new aspiring archers took up bows and let arrows fly. Instructor Elisabeth Hansen is studying to be an elementary teacher, and she brings her patience and passion for education to the training course.

“It’s a very new skill,” Hansen said. “It’s pretty awkward at first for most people because you’re holding this big, heavy bow and you’ve got to put this arrow on the string and it’s longer than your arm and it’s awkward. When that clicks and they get it, you can see it on their face, and they’re looking at you like ‘oh my gosh, i just got it.’ and you’re like, ‘yeah, you just got it.”

Hansen prioritizes safety and comfortability. She first took up archery at a young age and said she’s felt empowered by growing in skill and knowledge of the sport. On Nov. 25, the Education Center will host a Cosmic Archery Event with black lights and glowing targets from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

