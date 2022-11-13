Midtown’s Merry Market supports dozens of local businesses before holidays

The Midtown Merry Market was organized by Midtown Crossing and hello ruby.
Now that Halloween is in the rearview mirror and Thanksgiving is around the corner, the holiday cheer has begun.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Now that Halloween is in the rearview mirror and Thanksgiving is around the corner, the holiday cheer has begun. Local businesses are hoping some of that excitement comes to their shops.

Sunday, over 35 vendors gathered in Midtown Crossing’s Empire Room to sell their locally made goods. Hundreds of people walked through the door to peruse for themselves and loved ones. The Midtown Merry Market was organized by Midtown Crossing and hello ruby, a mobile boutique.

According to a Constant Contact survey of over 1,000 people, more than one in three consumers will look for opportunities to support small to medium-sized businesses. And 29% are willing to pay more to shop locally.

“Local businesses are great because they provide a unique product for you. And they help the people in Omaha, rather than a big corporate place,” said Katrina Appleton, owner of Clay in the Life, a jewelry company created during the pandemic.

Brianne Mettler was an attendee at the free event. She bought a wine-color Christmas dress with floral appliques. Mettler was very pleased with her purchase.

“I think definitely for the statement pieces, the creativity we see shop to shop, I think it’s worth it getting to have those pieces versus something you might see all the time,” said Mettler.

Many of the vendors rely on pop-up events like this for business.

Another holiday market with local vendors is happening November 20th at Omaha Palazzo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo showing attire of PSSI employoee working in Ground Beef room of the Grand Island JBS...
Central Nebraska company facing child labor violation allegations
One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
Traffic flows along West Dodge Road in Omaha.
Omaha Police tracking excessive speeding across the metro
Omaha Native American artist creates unique sound blending traditional music with hip-hop
Overnight fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

Latest News

Chilly with some light snow Monday
Bellevue Police: Missing woman found and safe, returned home
WOWT Election 2022: Ballot counting continues in Douglas County
Election 2022: Ballot counting continues in Douglas County
WOWT 1 dead, 7 injured in Omaha house party shooting
1 dead, 7 injured in Omaha house party shooting