LFR faces the elements, obstacles during two-alarm house fire Sunday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue had their hands full battling a two-alarm house fire in the south-central part of the city Sunday morning.

LFR Captain Nancy Crist says crews were called to a report of a kitchen fire inside a home just before 6 a.m., east of 40th & A Streets. Crist says that once crews were inside, they were able to put out the flames, but faced extensive obstacles in trying to do so. Crist said that further investigating revealed more fire in the basement, which crews then had to go and extinguish, as well. Once that part of the fire was discovered, additional crews were called in to assist with fighting the flames.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles a two-alarm house fire on A Street, just east of 40th Street, Sunday morning. (Lincoln Fire & Rescue)

LFR believes the fire had been active and spreading from the basement into the kitchen before firefighters were called in.

Capt. Crist says that crews were able to safely rescue one cat, but added that another is missing. Crist says at least two occupants have been displaced, but will not need to be relocated. No injuries have been reported.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles a two-alarm house fire just east of 40th & A Streets Sunday morning. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

The cause and the amount of damage done are under investigation. Drivers should avoid A Street between 40th and 44th while LFR remains on scene putting out hot spots and cleaning up.

