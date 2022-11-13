‘Gift of life’: Omaha nonprofit spreads awareness of organ and tissue donations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From dancing to singing Omahans came together at Mount Calvary Community Church to celebrate the gift of life.

Live On Nebraska held a Donor Sabbath Saturday to raise the importance of organ and tissue donation. There were also testimonials from a handful of organ donors and transplant recipients.

“We want to put it in terms of people’s faith cause sometimes people aren’t sure if their religious beliefs align with organ and tissue donation, but every religion in the United States every major religion supports organ and tissue donation,” Cordell said.

Kara Cordell is a part of Live On Nebraska she said more than 100,000 people are on a waitlist to get an organ transplant nationwide. According to Nebraska DHHS, there are more than 300.

“Donation is the gift of life it changes somebody’s life it saves their life by registering as a donor you’re making sure those wishes are known,” Cordell said.

That is exactly what Sara Wachter did. She donated her kidney to her friend Mark in June of last year when he was near the end of his life.

“I never really left my mark on the world and I wanted to do something that was beyond me,” Wachter said.

Wachter said she was told by UNMC that kidney donors must have a compatible blood type with the recipient. She was afraid her blood type wouldn’t match her friend Mark.

“As it turned out, me and mark have the same blood type and tissue,” Wachter said.

Wachter and Mark’s family were thrilled.

“From there it was all in God’s hands and I never had a moment of indecision or fear,” Wachter said.

