David’s Morning Forecast - Frigid start, staying chilly today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The coldest morning of the season so far here in the metro as temperatures dropped into the low teens and even single digits. Thankfully winds are on the light side but we are still seeing occasional breezes pushing wind chills down to near zero. We will see some sunshine today, but expect patches of clouds rolling through at times. The clouds will keep us quite chilly, temperatures only warming to around 30 by Noon. Afternoon highs only reach the middle 30s in the metro, maybe pushing close to 40 around Lincoln.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds thicken back up tonight as a weak storm system pushes into the area. The clouds will mean another very chilly day on Monday. Highs only climb into the middle 30s, around 35 to 37 degrees in Omaha. That storm system will bring a chance for some light snow to the area. A few light flurries are possible during the afternoon, but the better snow chance will arrive in the evening. Light snow showers are expected to develop across southeast Nebraska into southern Iowa. Most of this snow will stay south of the Omaha metro. While the bulk of the area will not see much in the way of snow accumulation, a dusting to perhaps as much as an inch of snow is possible for far southeastern Nebraska and southern Iowa.

Light Snow Possible Monday (WOWT)

Any snow will be out of the area on Tuesday, but the cold will not be going anywhere. Highs only reach the mid-30s on Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Even colder weather tries to move in for the second half of the week. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday may only reach the low 30s, with Friday potentially stuck in the 20s. The forecast beyond Monday remains dry, so while it will be cold we don’t have any major chances for snow in the forecast at this time. There are some signs that things may begin to warm up a little by Thanksgiving.

Staying Cold This Week (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.