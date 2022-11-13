David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly with some light snow Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little extra sunshine today helped temperatures to warm a few degrees over yesterday despite the frigid start. Highs climbed into the middle 30s around the metro. Yes warmer than yesterday, but still well below average for this time of year. Clouds thickening up this evening will keep us from getting quite as cold tonight, temperatures sliding from the mid-30s to the upper 20s by 10pm.

Forecast This Evening (WOWT)

Cold and cloudy conditions stick with us on Monday. Temperatures will be slow to warm, but we should climb into the middle 30s for most of the area. Highs around 37 in Omaha. Part of southeast Nebraska into southern Iowa could creep close to 40 degrees. A southeast breeze at 10-15mph will keep wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s for most of the day.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

A weak storm system will try to bring some light snow to the area throughout the day. A few light flurries are possible during the afternoon hours, but with temperatures above freeze no accumulation or impacts are expected. A slightly more robust band of snow will likely develop across southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa after 6pm. This band may stick around long enough to put down a coating to an inch of snow in a few spots. There may even be a couple areas in far southern Nebraska that see slightly over an inch of snow. Still, impacts should be minimal with the very light nature of the snow. Any snow showers will move out of the area overnight.

Light Snow Possible Monday (WOWT)

The rest of the week will remain chilly. High temperatures Tuesday through Thursday only top out in the low and middle 30s for the metro. Another push of cold air arrives by the end of the week, potentially keeping Friday in the 20s. Conditions are dry through the week despite the cold weather. Temperatures may slowly start to moderate toward the 40s by early next week.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

