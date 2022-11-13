Bellevue Police: Missing woman found and safe, returned home

“We would like to thank the public for keeping a lookout for her.”
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who was reported missing last week has been found and reported safe.

Bellevue police said Sunday that the 68-year-old woman was found Sunday afternoon and returned to her home according to the release.

Officials say she was dropped off near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service on November 3 and her family wasn’t able to find her and reported her missing.

We would like to thank the public for keeping a lookout for her.

Bellevue Police Department

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo showing attire of PSSI employoee working in Ground Beef room of the Grand Island JBS...
Central Nebraska company facing child labor violation allegations
Traffic flows along West Dodge Road in Omaha.
Omaha Police tracking excessive speeding across the metro
Omaha Native American artist creates unique sound blending traditional music with hip-hop
One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
Overnight fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

Latest News

Midtown’s Merry Markey supports dozens of local businesses before holidays
Chilly with some light snow Monday
WOWT Election 2022: Ballot counting continues in Douglas County
Election 2022: Ballot counting continues in Douglas County
WOWT 1 dead, 7 injured in Omaha house party shooting
1 dead, 7 injured in Omaha house party shooting