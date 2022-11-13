Bellevue Police: Missing woman found and safe, returned home
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who was reported missing last week has been found and reported safe.
Bellevue police said Sunday that the 68-year-old woman was found Sunday afternoon and returned to her home according to the release.
Officials say she was dropped off near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service on November 3 and her family wasn’t able to find her and reported her missing.
We would like to thank the public for keeping a lookout for her.
