UPDATE: LPD says one person has life-threatening injuries after Saturday morning crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a serious crash in east Lincoln that left one person in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to 70th & O around 2:15 a.m. early Saturday morning.

In a press release, LPD says that an eastbound white Ford Escape had struck an eastbound Gray Chevy Malibu.

City of Lincoln traffic cameras showed the Escape on fire, minutes after the crash occurred and prior to LFR’s arrival.

The scene of a serious crash at 70th & O early Saturday morning, as seen on a city traffic camera. (LTU)

Cameras continued to show LFR performing a rescue operation one one vehicle to free a person from the inside, while other crews worked to extinguish the vehicle that was on fire.

Captain Duane Winkler with LPD tells 10/11 NOW that two people were hospitalized as a result of the crash, and that the person who was pulled from the vehicle by LFR, a Lincoln man in his 20s, has the critical injuries.

“The other driver, a Lincoln male in his late teens, is currently receiving care at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries,” police added in the release.

Shortly after 3 a.m., LPD advised the entire intersection would be closed while the cause of the crash is investigated. It later reopened a little after 8:30 a.m.

LPD is asking that anyone with information about the crash, including video evidence, contact them at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

