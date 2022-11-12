Two people extradited after separate arrests by Fremont County deputies

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in two separate incidents Friday and Saturday.

The first arrest was when a K-9 unit pulled a car over for speeding on I-29 Friday afternoon. Officials say the driver gave a fake name to deputies and when under arrest gave another fake name to deputies and jail employees.

Turns out the driver later identified as Raymond Patterson, 23, of Omaha had an active arrest warrant in Nebraska.

Raymond A’mahd Patterson, 23. (PHOTO: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office)

Patterson was arrested for providing false information to law enforcement and being a fugitive from justice. It’s reported he is being held without bond with pending charges from Iowa and will be extradited to Nebraska.

For the second arrest, deputies went to the area of 275th Street & Bluff Rd on reports of a suspicious car that was parked in the roadway Saturday afternoon according to the release.

Officials got in contact with Elizabeth Craft, 28 of Missouri who had many felony arrest warrants in Kansas.

Elizabeth Craft, 28. (PHOTO: Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

She is being held without bond and has a pending extradition to Kansas.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.