Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 11

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a deadly Halloween hit-and-run crash, a quadruple fatal in Iowa, and safety improvements on the city’s ‘subway’
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 11.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Neighboring homes in northwest Omaha face demolition
In a growing business and residential section of northwest Omaha, a pair of houses don’t seem to fit the part.
5. Omaha pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Halloween
A pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Halloween night left an Omaha woman fighting for her life in the hospital for four days before succumbing to her injuries.
4. Four teenagers killed in central Iowa crash
Four teenagers from central Iowa died when their vehicle collided with a utility pole and caught fire.
3. Improving security in Omaha pedestrian tunnel
A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Sometimes called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge streets.
2. Woman shot near 49th and Miami in Omaha
Omaha Police officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. Sunday near 49th and Miami streets. A woman with gunshot wounds was transported from the scene and later died.
1. Omaha woman dies in crash in Nemaha County
An Omaha woman was killed in a crash near Auburn, Neb. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a Jeep.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Voice of ‘Harry Potter’ sorting hat dies
5. Murderer arrested after failing to return to corrections custody in Lincoln
4. Daylight Saving Time ends
3. Gov. Reynolds wins re-election
2. $2.04 billion Powerball winner
1. Alabama band co-founder dies
