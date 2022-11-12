Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 11

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 11.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

In a growing business and residential section of northwest Omaha, a pair of houses don’t seem to fit the part.

Vacant homes that the city labels a danger can be found in an unexpected area of town.

A pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Halloween night left an Omaha woman fighting for her life in the hospital for four days before succumbing to her injuries.

6 News WOWT Live at 10

Four teenagers from central Iowa died when their vehicle collided with a utility pole and caught fire.

A crash in central Iowa killed four teens

A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Sometimes called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge streets.

The "Dodge Street Subway" has upgraded security to make it safer for pedestrians

Omaha Police officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. Sunday near 49th and Miami streets. A woman with gunshot wounds was transported from the scene and later died.

A woman is dead after a shooting

An Omaha woman was killed in a crash near Auburn, Neb. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a Jeep.

An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Voice of ‘Harry Potter’ sorting hat dies

5. Murderer arrested after failing to return to corrections custody in Lincoln

4. Daylight Saving Time ends

3. Gov. Reynolds wins re-election

2. $2.04 billion Powerball winner

1. Alabama band co-founder dies

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.