Overnight fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to determine the cause of an overnight house fire.

Crews went to a home near 192nd and William Street right before midnight Friday and declared a fire after seeing smoke and flames while arriving at the scene.

It’s reported everyone was able to leave before the crew arrived and the fire was put out in less than 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported and OPPD and M.U.D. responded to the fire.

There’s a total estimated dollar loss of $15,000.

