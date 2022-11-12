Omaha’s annual Veterans Day ceremony moves indoors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday’s cold weather forced Omaha’s annual Veterans Day ceremony to move from Memorial Park inside to American Legion Post #1.

It might not be the first thing on our minds lately, a country far far away, fighting to keep its freedom.

The cold winds don’t stop us from honoring the men and women who wear the uniform, serve in our military, and keep our country free.

“I don’t think we take it for granted it’s just one of those easy things you don’t think about every day,” Commander Paul Taylor said.

“I think we are so blessed to be in a country where people choose to serve and choose to protect those around us and keep our country safe,” Lt. Jillian Petersen said.

Today’s Veterans Day ceremony was moved indoors to protect those who attend from the cold weather but the ceremony and the purpose were the same.

“Today we remember those who fought for freedom and guarantee our freedom and way of life their legacy is the very foundation of our nation’s strength and security,” veteran Jason Dolan said.

There were many stories told of patriotism and heroic acts stories that are very important for our young to hear.

“We have an obligation, we have a duty to pass along veteran’s stories and their sacrifices to the next generation if we don’t how can they understand the gravity of what our veterans have done to defend our freedoms,” State Senator Deb Fischer said.

