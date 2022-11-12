LIVE UPDATES: Huskers face Michigan

Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska makes the trip to the Big House to face an undefeated Michigan team.

With Chubba Purdy making his second Nebraska start the Huskers received the opening kickoff, moved the ball 36 yards before punting away. The Wolverines then went 80 yards in 12 plays to take a 7-0 led with a Blake Corum two-yard touchdown.

Following three consecutive three and outs by the Huskers offense, Michigan put together a second quarter 66 yard drive. The Wolverines had runs of 5, 7, 5 and 12 yards that opened up the passing game. There were only two Michigan passes in the possession for a total of 37 yards, including a pay action touchdown pass to Ronnie Bell. Wolverines led 14-0.

