HitchSOCKS event gives back to men facing homelessness

At the end of the day, HOKA donated upwards of 75 pairs of shoes to Open Door Mission.
A few flurries didn't keep these hikers at home.
By Erin Hartley
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONEY CREEK, Iowa (WOWT) - A few flurries didn’t keep these hikers at home.

Saturday was the first ever HitchSOCKS at Hitchcock Nature Center.

Some regular hikers and runners had the idea to hit up the trails, but they also wanted to find a way to give back. That’s when they decided to invite over 30 men experiencing homelessness to tag along.

The event sponsor, HOKA shoes, allowed the men to try on and hike in their sneakers.

“Having men get out on the trail and meeting other people and having their stories be told and heard, builds friendships and relationships. It gives them self-worth, it gives them a purpose of what life is all about,” says trail runner, David Reddel.

It’s also a chance for trailer runners to learn about how homelessness impacts these men.

Over 700 pairs of men’s and women’s socks and over 70 pairs of men’s underwear were donated on Saturday, all of which will go towards Open Door Mission.

At the end of the day, HOKA donated upwards of 75 pairs of shoes to Open Door Mission.

Forty pairs of shoes were also donated by other runners and hikers in the Omaha community.

