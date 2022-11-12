High school football semifinals: Gretna knocks off Creighton Prep to return to Class A final

Friday Night Fever: Creighton Prep vs Gretna
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Teams punched their tickets to the state championship tonight. In Class A and B, it will be a battle of the top two teams, as the number one and two seeds prevailed in their semifinal match ups. Here are the highlights from tonight’s action.

SCOREBOARD: Friday Night Fever round-up

Grand Island vs. Westside

Friday Night Fever: Grand Island vs Westside

Scottsbluff vs. Gross Catholic

Friday Night Fever: Scottsbluff vs Gross Catholic

Waverly vs. Bennington

Friday Night Fever: Waverly vs Bennington

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighboring homes in northwest Omaha face demolition
Traffic flows along West Dodge Road in Omaha.
Omaha Police tracking excessive speeding across the metro
Nebraska’s minimum wage increase not likely to impact Council Bluffs workers, official says
Shooting
Crash scene turned out to be Omaha shooting
Investigation underway after inmate’s death at Douglas County Jail

Latest News

WOWT Friday Night Fever: Creighton Prep vs Gretna
Friday Night Fever: Creighton Prep vs Gretna
WOWT Friday Night Fever: Waverly vs Bennington
Friday Night Fever: Waverly vs Bennington
WOWT Friday Night Fever: Grand Island vs Westside
Friday Night Fever: Grand Island vs Westside
WOWT Friday Night Fever: Scottsbluff vs Gross Catholic
Friday Night Fever: Scottsbluff vs Gross Catholic