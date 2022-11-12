Fremont war veteran receives wheelchair accessible home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sgt. Ben Marksmeier of Fremont says he’s not a hero just a man who decided to serve our country after the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, often referred to as 9/11.

His service in the U.S. Army took him to the war in Iraq.

In 2006, an IED explosion maimed him. Marksmeier lost his right leg in the attack and is now an amputee. He has many battle scars.

His superiors at the Nebraska National Guard never forgot about his dedication and the way he sacrificed.

Recently a colonel submitted his name to the Helping a Hero Home program. The nonprofit then chose Ben Marksmeier to receive a new wheelchair accessible home to be built in Sarpy County in 2023. He is grateful for the generosity.

“It’s not just me there’s a bunch of guys that need it. We are stubborn and we don’t ask for it. It allows the community to show their love, so,” Marksmeier said.

Marksmeier is a single father of three children ages six to 16. On this Veteran’s Day, his thoughts are with his military buddies and those he served with.

“It just means sacrifice of selfless service. The reasons why we serve is not selfish reasons or for us at all. It’s for the mission, the team and to give oneself for the overall good of people is one of the highest honors you can give,” Marksmeier said.

This Sunday in Omaha, there will be a benefit concert at the Hilton downtown. Country star Lee Greenwood will perform.

The money raised will go toward the Helping a Hero program so that veterans like Ben Marksmeier can live a decent life and not have to worry about the sometimes whopping cost of having a roof over their heads.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.