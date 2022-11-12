Former Saint Francis Ministries officials indicted

SALINA, Kan. (WOWT) - A spokesperson for Saint Francis Ministries said Friday that a federal indictment has been filed against its former CEO and a past IT director.

According to a Friday news release from Saint Francis, the indictment was filed against former CEO and President Rev. Robert N. Smith and former IT Director William Whymark.

“As the case moves forward, Saint Francis will continue to work transparently and collaboratively with federal authorities as part of the investigative process,” the release states. “We appreciate the diligence exhibited in the pursuit of justice by all parties.”

Here in Nebraska, an Inspector General report in September 2021 found Saint Francis was failing to meet requirements on caseload ratios, monthly visits with kids, and timely case documentation. The state Department of Health and Human Services ended its contract with Saint Francis in December 2021, about two months after state lawmakers heard testimony about the origins of its contract with DHHS for its child welfare services.

DHHS then transitioned case management back into the hands of the state.

Two months ago — a year after the inspector general’s report — one state senator asked state Attorney General Doug Peterson to keep evidence that would affect the state’s claim against Saint Francis after new reports surfaced in Kansas about a civil asset forfeiture case.

—

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.