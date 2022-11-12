David’s Morning Forecast - A few flurries early, cold all day

By David Koeller
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold start to the day with low clouds and even a few flurries across the area. Those flurries will remain just that, with little to no impact expected from any snow showers in the area. The biggest impact will be the cold. Temperatures are actually a couple degrees warmer this morning compared to Friday, but wind chills are in the single digits thanks to a stiff northwest breeze. That breeze along with cloudy skies will keep things very chilly today. Clouds should gradually clear out this afternoon giving us some late day sunshine. However, temperatures will barely reach the low 30s, with highs right around 32 degrees in Omaha. Staying very chilly this evening, temperatures quickly fall back into the 20s after sunset.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WOWT)

Morning temperatures in the teens are likely on Sunday, but we should warm a little better in the afternoon thanks to a south breeze. Temperatures should climb into the upper 30s, still well below average for this time of year. Although it will be slightly warmer than today, wind chills will likely only reach the upper 20s to low 30s thanks to a continued breeze.

Next 5 Days
Next 5 Days(WOWT)

The cold remains locked in place through most of next week. More clouds and a weak system sliding by on Monday will keep highs in the 30s. A few snow flurries or light snow showers may pass through the area Monday night into Tuesday, but impacts should be minimal. Temperatures will struggle to warm much all week with highs in the middle 30s just about every day. Another push of cold air arrives by the end of the week, and could keep Friday in the upper 20s.

