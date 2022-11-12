David’s Evening Forecast - Cold this evening, staying chilly Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few light snow showers rolled over the area this morning, mainly north and west of Omaha were a few spots picked up a light coasting of snow. In the metro we did see some flakes flying, but nothing accumulating. Clouds then stuck around for most of the day keeping temperatures cold, highs struggled to reach 30 degrees around town. We did manage to see a little late day sunshine in the metro, but it didn’t do much to warm things up. There was a little extra sun to the west, but it stayed chilly for everyone.

Forecast This Evening (WOWT)

Clouds will likely stick around into the evening for those along and east of the Missouri river, but clearing for much of eastern Nebraska. The clear skies will allow temperatures to fall quickly into the upper teens and low 20s making for a cold evening. Most of us wind up in the mid-teens by morning.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Although we will see clearing overnight, clouds roll back in by Sunday morning. We won’t have to deal with any flurries this time, but partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick with us for most of the day. That will make it difficult to warm up once again, with temperatures only climbing into the middle and upper 30s for most of the area. A southeast breeze at 10 to 15mph will keep wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s for the afternoon.

The cold won’t be going anywhere next week, and we may actually have another shot at some light snow on Monday. Most of moisture with this system will remain to our south, but some snow showers may develop during the afternoon, especially south of I-80. While impacts look minimal right now with accumulation less than an inch, if anything at all, stay tuned for updates throughout the rest of the weekend.

Temperatures Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Behind that snow chance, high temperatures remain in the 30s through at least Thursday. Another shot of very cold air may slide in by Friday, keeping highs in the 20s. The forecast does appear to stay dry beyond Monday, along with the cold conditions. There may be some signs of a bit of a warm-up by the middle of next week.

