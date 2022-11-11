Ryan Kalkbrenner’s career-high leads Creighton to 96-61 win

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ryan Kalkbrenner wasn’t exactly feeling great at the start of the week, dealing with an illness, but you could not tell tonight as the Bluejays center scored a career-high 24 points against North Dakota in a 96-61 win. Kalkbrenner connected on ten of 11 shots, as a team Creighton was very accurate shooting 51% including 12 of 27 from the arc. Kalkbrenner’s previous career-high was 22 points, which he scored twice.

Trey Alexander had 14 points, Arthur Kaluma 12 points. Baylor Scheierman had ten rebounds helping Creighton win the battle on the boards decisively 53-22. The Jays used a 17-0 first half run to pull away, they also had a 24-0 advantage in second chance points. A dominating performance to move to 2-0. Holy Cross is up next, Monday night at CHI Health Center.

