Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Frigid morning leading into a cold weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures out the door this morning are nearly 50 DEGREES colder than what you walked out to yesterday morning. Add to that a brisk northwest wind and the wind chills are an extra 10 to 15 degrees colder yet. It is a frigid start to what is likely to be a cold November weekend.

You’ll encounter temperatures near 20 degrees this morning with wind chills in the single digits.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Wind Chill Friday (WOWT)

Unfortunately the wind will be an issue all day with gusts up near 30 mph from the NNW likely most of the day.

Wind Gust Forecast (WOWT)

Later this afternoon we’ll only climb to 32 degrees and wind chills will be the 20s at best. Thankfully we’ll have plenty of sunshine on this cold day.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Over the weekend we’ll thankfully have less wind but it will still be a struggle to warm. Highs will try to get close to 40 degrees by Sunday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

