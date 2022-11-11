Omaha veteran gets free car in ‘Keys to Progress’ giveaway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Words aren’t enough to describe how Peter Tiedemann felt.

“It’s been heart pounding, I’m super excited,” Tiedemann said.

Progressive Insurance gave him what could be a life-changing gift, the keys to a free car. Tiedemann served in the Air Force for three years and received an Achievement Medal for his service in the base honor guard.

“When I reflect I like to think back on the good and the good was definitely in honor guard those were my favorite times the ceremony of it being able to honor and respect veterans who passed,” Tiedemann said.

During his time in the service, Tiedeman faced challenges from basic training to learning the ropes.

“They don’t make it easy for you you go to tech school. Then, they put you in the ringer,” Tiedemann said.

“It’s a bit harder to adjust after you lived in that life for so long,” Tiedemann said.

Peter Tiedemann, who served on an honor guard, said the vehicle will be a game-changer for him.

Tiedemann said with his new car he’s ready to get settled and build his own life again after not being able to for so long. The gift is part of the Keys to Progress program, which helps veterans across the country.

“Just understanding their background all the sacrifices they go through being away from family, and the different things they see overseas,” Flichtl said. “It’s just extremely important for us at progressive to give back.”

Tiedemann said there are still veterans out there who need support.

“I wish the best for them and that they can get a helping hand,” Tiedemann said.

