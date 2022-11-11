Omaha security company victimized by thief, on lookout for stolen equipment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A brazen theft in an Omaha neighborhood was caught on camera — but there’s an ironic twist.

Devices designed to catch a thief were taken by one.

A security camera company is now focused on finding a thief after its van was stolen near 61st and Maple streets.

A new security camera caught a suspected thief, but the business wasn’t his target — it was the installer’s van that was full of security cameras.

“We never thought we’d be using them for ourselves — that’s kind of ironic,” said Greg Van Scoyk of Omaha Security Camera.

He said he has the video of the thief stealing the company’s bucket lift van near a job site.

“And you can see he almost takes out that truck — boy just a smidge there and away it goes,” he said.

The installer had the key, so the thief broke into the van, got it started, and drove away. But the security camera company didn’t wait for the police to begin investigating.

“Yeah, through social media we were able to identify the guy and get a name and some potential addresses and potential places that he haunts,” Van Scoyk said.

He turned the information over to the police but still put out a social media APB for the stolen van with more than $6,000 worth of security camera equipment.

“Those pan-filled zooms he got are $1,500 a piece,” Van Scoyk said.

After a tip that the van had been found at a central Omaha apartment complex, the business owner and installer went to go get it but were left with an empty feeling inside.

“This was loaded with zoom cameras and fixed cameras and junction boxes — I mean the guy stole the screws,” Van Scoyk said.

In total, $10,000 worth of security camera equipment is missing along with the worker’s own tools.

“Everything I have to use on a daily basis, now I have to replace out of my pocket just to make money to feed my kids,” said Bryce Reynolds, security camera installer.

With good video and social media sleuthing and the security camera, the business owner gave the police a promising lead and says seeing the suspected thief in court will now be on his bucket list.

The security camera business owner says he’s watching social media to see whether any of the stolen cameras and accessories are posted for sale. He has insurance, but he’s unsure how much of the loss will be covered.

Omaha Police are investigating the theft.

