Omaha Police officer cited as internal investigation continues

The police report states he was harassing a woman who lived in his apartment building.
An Omaha Police officer is on paid leave during an investigation
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department said Friday morning that an officer under investigation had been cited for criminal mischief.

Internal investigators have been looking into an off-duty incident the victim reported Sunday involving Officer William Klees.

OPD said in Friday’s release that Klees is scheduled to be interviewed Monday about the incident by the department’s internal affairs unit.

The officer under investigation for the Sunday incident has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which was authorized by OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer, according to the OPD release.

According to the police report filed just after midnight Sunday, a woman living near 20th and Nicholas street told officers that a man in her apartment building had been throwing trash on her car and said she had observed him doing so.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighboring homes in northwest Omaha face demolition
Nebraska’s minimum wage increase not likely to impact Council Bluffs workers, official says
Investigation underway after inmate’s death at Douglas County Jail
Shooting
Crash scene turned out to be Omaha shooting
Traffic flows along West Dodge Road in Omaha.
Omaha Police tracking excessive speeding across the metro

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
UNO joins United Airlines' Aviate program
UNO partners with United Airlines to provide career path for pilots
Traffic flows along West Dodge Road in Omaha.
Omaha Police tracking excessive speeding across the metro
An Omaha Air Force veteran was given a new car.
Omaha veteran gets free car in ‘Keys to Progress’ giveaway