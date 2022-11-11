Omaha Police officer cited as internal investigation continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department said Friday morning that an officer under investigation had been cited for criminal mischief.

Internal investigators have been looking into an off-duty incident the victim reported Sunday involving Officer William Klees.

OPD said in Friday’s release that Klees is scheduled to be interviewed Monday about the incident by the department’s internal affairs unit.

The officer under investigation for the Sunday incident has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which was authorized by OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer, according to the OPD release.

According to the police report filed just after midnight Sunday, a woman living near 20th and Nicholas street told officers that a man in her apartment building had been throwing trash on her car and said she had observed him doing so.

