Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly air sticks around through the weekend

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After being in the 70s earlier this week, we have swung to the other end of the scale.

Temperatures struggled to get to the 30s and the gusty northwest wind made it feel that much colder.

That wind sticks around through the evening and into the nighttime hours so you will want to dress very warm if you are heading to any Friday night football games.

Some cloud cover does drift in this evening and that will help to slow our cooling.

Still, by Saturday morning, temperatures will dip into the teens in many locations with wind chills in the single digits.

Tomorrow we clear that cloud cover out pretty early and the winds will be lighter than what we had today.

Temperatures will still only climb into the low 30s though.

Saturday 6 to 6 Forecast
Saturday 6 to 6 Forecast(WOWT)

Sunday does look a little bit warmer, though that means a high near 40 degrees.

Next week we see several days with a chance for some flakes to fly.

Early Week Storm Track
Early Week Storm Track(WOWT)

At this point, those do not look like much more than flurries or brief snow showers.

Temperatures stay in the 30s through most of next week, remaining below average for mid November.

