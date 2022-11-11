Huskers beat Omaha 75-61, improving to 2-0

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska shot 50% in the first half and exactly 50% in the second half against Omaha in a 75-61 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The home led wire to wire and was up double digits through much of the first half, although UNO did cut it to a five point game before the halftime C.J. Wilcher led everyone with a career-high 21 points, four points better than his previous high that was set against Auburn last season. Sam Griesel added 18 points and reached 1,000 in his career.

Fred Hoiberg said, “Really proud of the effort tonight. I thought the guys, from start to finish, really played with great juice and physicality. Give Omaha a lot of credit for coming in here and really pressuring us. That bothered us for a stretch.”

Jaede Marshall led UNO with 16 points, Marquel Sutton had 14.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.