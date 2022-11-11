Huskers beat Omaha 75-61, improving to 2-0

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska shot 50% in the first half and exactly 50% in the second half against Omaha in a 75-61 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The home led wire to wire and was up double digits through much of the first half, although UNO did cut it to a five point game before the halftime C.J. Wilcher led everyone with a career-high 21 points, four points better than his previous high that was set against Auburn last season. Sam Griesel added 18 points and reached 1,000 in his career.

Fred Hoiberg said, “Really proud of the effort tonight. I thought the guys, from start to finish, really played with great juice and physicality. Give Omaha a lot of credit for coming in here and really pressuring us. That bothered us for a stretch.”

Jaede Marshall led UNO with 16 points, Marquel Sutton had 14.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighboring homes in northwest Omaha face demolition
Two teens shot in downtown Omaha parking garage
Greg Gonzalez and Aaron Hanson will face off in the Douglas County Sheriff's race in the...
Election Day 2022: Hanson widens lead in Douglas County Sheriff race
Election Day 2022: Republicans sweep Nebraska’s top races
Don Bacon and Tony Vargas are facing off in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
Election Day 2022: Bacon hangs on to Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District seat

Latest News

Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, center, shoots against North Dakota's Tsotne Tsartsidze, from...
Ryan Kalkbrenner’s career-high leads Creighton to 96-61 win
Ivy Leuck
Athlete of the Week: Skutt Catholic’s Ivy Leuck
WOWT Dotzler's celebrate family and basketball
Dotzler's celebrate family and basketball
Josiah Dotzler.
Bellevue West’s Josiah Dotzler signs with Creighton