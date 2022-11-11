Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly air holds on though the extended forecast

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve seen a dramatic temperature drop behind our Thursday morning front and the chilly air will be here to stay for a while! Overnight temperatures will fall to the teens to low 20s but with a breeze factored in it will feel much colder than that! As you step outdoor around 7-8 AM the feels like forecast puts us in the single digits!

Friday morning wind chill (wowt)

We’ll remain chilly all day with plenty of sun and breezes we’ll slowly warm to a high of 33 in the Metro, feeling much cooler than.

Friday forecast (wowt)

Keep your warm winter layer on hand from start to finish. We cool down fast Friday night and if your plans are taking you out to high school football or anything else it will be an evening to have a winter coat and gloves on hand... maybe even a hat!

Friday night football (wowt)

The cold air will linger with highs in the 30s for much of the 10 day forecast and no promising storms in sight... we may see a few snow showers Monday night.

5 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.