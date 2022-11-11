Central Nebraska company facing child labor violation allegations

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A food safety sanitation company — that was contracted to clean a Nebraska factory — is accused of violating child labor laws.

The U.S. Department of Labor says Packers Sanitation Services employed 31 minors to work in dangerous conditions.

The labor department says the company had 13- to 17-year-olds using dangerous cleaning equipment — on overnight shifts — to fulfill sanitation contracts with two JBS plants, including in Grand Island.

The Labor Department says a 13-year-old child received chemical burns. The DOL also accuses the company of interfering in the investigation.

