Central Nebraska company facing child labor violation allegations

A sanitization company is being accused of violating child labor laws at a Nebraska meat packing plant.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A food safety sanitation company — that was contracted to clean a Nebraska factory — is accused of violating child labor laws.

The U.S. Department of Labor says Packers Sanitation Services employed 31 minors to work in dangerous conditions.

The labor department says the company had 13- to 17-year-olds using dangerous cleaning equipment — on overnight shifts — to fulfill sanitation contracts with two JBS plants, including in Grand Island.

The Labor Department says a 13-year-old child received chemical burns. The DOL also accuses the company of interfering in the investigation.

COURT DOCUMENT: U.S. Department of Labor complaint

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighboring homes in northwest Omaha face demolition
Traffic flows along West Dodge Road in Omaha.
Omaha Police tracking excessive speeding across the metro
Nebraska’s minimum wage increase not likely to impact Council Bluffs workers, official says
Shooting
Crash scene turned out to be Omaha shooting
Investigation underway after inmate’s death at Douglas County Jail

Latest News

Fremont war veteran receives wheelchair accessible home
Former Saint Francis Ministries officials indicted
Creighton University professor leads burn survivors up Mt. Kilimanjaro
Saturday Afternoon Temps
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly air sticks around through the weekend