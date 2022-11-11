Bird flu cases prompt Iowa to limit movement of live birds

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa agriculture official has limited the movement of live birds in the state as a response to a return of bird flu with the fall migration of wild birds.

State Veterinarian Jeff Kaisand signed an order Thursday canceling all events where live birds are brought together, including bird sales, auctions, swap meets, and exhibitions. The order is effective for at least 30 days and will be in effect until 30 days have passed without a positive confirmation of bird flu in Iowa.

The most recent case in Iowa was reported Tuesday in Louisa County in a backyard flock of 20 birds. An egg-laying farm was identified Nov. 6 in Wright County, where more than 1 million chickens had to be killed.

