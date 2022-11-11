Athlete of the Week: Skutt Catholic’s Ivy Leuck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ivy Leuck closed out a four year run on Skutt Catholic’s varsity volleyball team with an assist that locked up an eighth straight state championship. It is a Class B record breaking run and Ivy played a role in the last four.

In the title clinching five-set match against Elkhorn North she had 21 Assists, 14 kills and 13 digs. Ivy sets and hits on the outside which is not easy, two very different positions. She does very well at both and will also play in college at UNO where she will set. This has been a big week with the state championship and signing day a few days later.

