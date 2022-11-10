Vacant house fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

There’s an estimated dollar loss of $54,200.
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:26 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to figure out the cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

Crews went to a home near 30th & Pinkney Street and reported seeing smoke when arriving and declared a working fire.

The release states the home was empty at the time and the main floor collapsed which made it difficult for firefighters to get into the home.

It took over 30 minutes for crews to put out the fire but thankfully no injuries were reported.

M.U.D. and OPPD have responded to the fire and there’s an estimated dollar loss of $54,200.

