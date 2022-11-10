Two killed in Lincoln County plane crash

The pilot of a small plane and a passenger were killed in a crash near Maxwell, Neb. on Wednesday.
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Near Maxwell, Neb. (KNOP) - A report from the Federal Aviation Administration shows two people were killed in a plane crash just east of North Platte Wednesday.

The small plane crashed near Maxwell, Neb., about six miles east of North Platte, along Novacek Road and I-80 around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the case. The NTSB said the plane was a Piper PA56-500TP, which is a single-engine plane that can carry one pilot and up to five passengers. They said Wednesday evening that their preliminary information shows the plane crashed on approach and started on fire, killing the pilot and one passenger.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Maxwell Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The NTSB says their investigation into the cause continues.

maxwell plane crash(Kelsley Wilkinson)

