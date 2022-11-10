Supporting women in politics, Nebraska state senator weighs in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a growing trend on ballots across the country. More women are running for office.

On Election Day, there were five all-women matchups for governor, including Iowa.

“We won some, we’ll lose some. And that’s okay. What we’re building is this ground swell of support for women,” said Denise Powell, director of Women Who Run Nebraska, a political action committee.

Women make up 51% of the population but only 31% of state legislatures, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. It’s better than ever before but organizations like Women Who Run Nebraska think there’s more to be done.

“We’re reducing the barriers because it’s really hard to run for office. It takes a lot of time, energy, money, commitment. And a lot of times that’s not a really a space that women can play in,” said Powell.

One of the women they endorsed in the midterms is State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh. She won re-election for District 6 Tuesday.

“We know that it’s really hard to run for office, no matter who you are. But for women to run, that initial investment to help you get your campaign started is really essential. And that’s what they brought to the table,” said Senator Machaela Cavanaugh.

But it’s more than financing a campaign. Women Who Run offers things like free campaign boot camps and staffing recommendations. They’ve endorsed women up and down the ballot from governor to school board, like Carol Blood, Patty Pansing Brooks, and 10 women for the state legislature. Despite that help, Cavanaugh says cultural barriers remain for women.

“There’s this perception that women are not as capable to do the work as men are,” said Cavanaugh.

But Research from the National Democratic Institute found there are plenty of reasons to support women. They say they are more likely to work across the aisle than men. They also found that women in politics tend to have different priorities like health, education, and quality of life.

“My top priorities are maternal/infant health, child welfare and just ensuring equality in this state and a high quality of life for everyone, not just certain people,” said Cavanaugh.

While Women Who Run are celebrating wins from Tuesday, they see getting women into politics as a long game.

“In two years, four years, 40 years, you know. We’re still creating that network,” said Powell.

And as Nebraskans wait for results from Tuesday night, just 15 or 16 of the 49 seats in Nebraska’s legislature will be taken by a woman, an indication of more work that needs to be done here at home.

