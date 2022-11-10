Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong cold front racing through Thursday morning

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is a 6 First Alert Weather morning due to the passage of a very strong cold front. That front is forecast to race through and shave 20-30 degrees off of our temperatures in the matter of an hour or two. The high of 68 will happen early during the morning drive then we’ll be in the 40s the rest of the day.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)
Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)
8 AM Front
8 AM Front(WOWT)

Strong wind gusts up to near 40 mph are likely ahead of the front and thankfully will back off to about 30 mph once they switch behind the front.

Thursday Wind Gusts
Thursday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Unfortunately not much rain is likely from this front as it barrels through and many of us will stay pretty dry. Colder air keeps settling in tonight and our lows will dip down to near 20 degrees by Friday morning.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Wind gusts up near 30 mph are likely to continue through the night into Friday morning and that will drive our wind chills down even further by Friday morning.

Friday Wind Chill
Friday Wind Chill(WOWT)

It will be frigid most of the day Friday and temperatures will struggle to warm right into the weekend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

