Neighboring homes in northwest Omaha face demolition

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vacant homes that the city labels a danger can be found in an unexpected area of town.

In a growing business and residential section of northwest Omaha, a pair of houses don’t seem to fit the part.

Near the busy commercial area along North 168th Street, there’s a sign that graffiti vandals have set up shop on or in two vacant houses. Both places tagged by the city as an imminent danger months ago show little evidence much has changed today.

“They are just an eyesore, they look terrible,” neighbor Cory Lewis said.

Cory Lewis is planting apple trees on his land and the two rotten houses across the street spoil the corner and beyond.

“Lots of vagrants going in and out I mean if kids were out playing and wandered in there they could get really hurt. There’s broken glass and stuff all over the place so it’s not safe,” Lewis said.

One house owned by a church group has been boarded up on the front but the back still has access. The house next door is worse. Owned by a property company and the property is a huge mess starting under the deck. Then two junk-filled garages one attached the other detached and crammed with furniture and tossed memories.

Though it may not be occupied there are certainly signs of life around this vacant house. Not only the couch and mattress but look at the graffiti on the wall and this door wide open.

Walk to the front and the open main door has a danger closed placard posted by the city last year. No sense knocking but from the doorway, you can see signs graffiti vandals have made themselves at home. They’ve used the walls like a gallery.

“It would be nice if the city kind of pushed the people that own them to tear them down,” Lewis said.

Code enforcers have been and if the owners don’t demolish by the end of the year the city will put the houses on the tear-down list.

“I would like this whole corner to look nice and that doesn’t look nice,” Lewis said.

Drivers on busy 168th might see two upscale homes partially hidden behind trees. But a closer look around paints a different picture.

An attorney for the owner of the house on the left says his client has been responsive throughout and working with the city to address these concerns. The owner says multiple attempts have been made to board up and secure the property but vandals repeatedly return.

Demolition has been scheduled after the contractor finishes safety preps. Representatives of the church group owning the second house have not returned our messages.

“The owner has been responsive throughout and is working and cooperating with the City to address these concerns. Multiple attempts have been made to ensure that this property was boarded-up and secured. This property has been scheduled for demolition, which will be completed after the contractor finishes all prerequisites to safely demolish this property.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.