Nebraska Supreme Court upholds Aubrey Trail death sentence

Several members of Loofe’s family were also in the courtroom Wednesday morning.
By 6 News staff reports and Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Supreme Court Thursday upheld the death sentence of Aubrey Trail.

A three-judge panel sentenced him in June 2021 for the 2017 murder of Sydney Loofe.

Trail admitted to killing Loofe, saying he and Bailey Boswell lured her to his apartment in Wilber to get her involved in their criminal lifestyle. Loofe did not react well and he said he killed her because he was afraid she would inform others about their activities. Trail had earlier said Loofe was killed after a sex act went wrong.

Loofe’s dismembered body was found in Clay County.

Boswell was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the murder.

Trail appealed his sentence arguing that the court messed up by not giving him a new trial after his own outburst. He shouted at the court and cut his own throat.

The Nebraska Supreme Court also reaffirmed the constitutionality of the Nebraska death penalty statues, finding Trail’s sentence was not excessive or disproportionate.

