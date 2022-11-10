Nebraska corrections reports missing inmate from Lincoln

(piqsels)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln.

It’s reported Christopher Manzer, 47, didn’t return to CCL-L from his job Wednesday. Officials say his electronic monitoring device was removed.

Manzer is described as 5′10, 177 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to the release, he is serving 13 years and four months to life on charges such as second-degree murder, assault, and use of a weapon to commit a felony out of Pierce County.

Christopher Manzer, 47.
Christopher Manzer, 47.(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Manzer started his sentence in July 1993 and officials say he has a parole board hearing scheduled for January 2023.

Officials advise calling the police or Nebraska State Patrol to give any tips or information.

