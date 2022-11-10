Nebraska corrections report inmate’s death at Reception and Treatment Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed an inmate’s death Wednesday evening.

It’s reported Terry Inness, 75, died at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln Tuesday.

Inness was undergoing treatment for a medical condition according to the release and his cause of death is not determined at this time.

He was serving a 30-40 year sentence since March 2011 of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.

A grand jury will have an investigation.

