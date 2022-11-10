Investigation underway after inmate’s death at Douglas County Jail

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The director of the Douglas County Department confirmed the death of an inmate Wednesday night.

It’s reported Mark Jontz, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.

The release states he was admitted last Friday for fines and costs that are over $1,000.

Mark S. Jontz, 59. (PHOTO: Douglas County Department of Corrections)

“At 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, Mark Jontz, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell. Life-saving care was immediately initiated by Corrections personnel, but Mr. Jontz was declared deceased by the Omaha Fire Department personnel at 3:47 a.m. The Douglas County Department of Corrections offers our sincere condolences to Mr. Jontz’s loved ones.”

Last week, officials confirmed another death of an inmate who was also found unresponsive in her cell. And about two weeks before, they also confirmed another death of an inmate who was also found unresponsive in his cell.

The release states there will be no further comment from the Douglas County Department of Corrections due to the “pending resolution of a grand jury investigation as required by state law.”

