Help Us Stuff the Bus Dec 1

Stuff the Bus
Stuff the Bus(WOWT)
By Carly Beckman
Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You can help fight hunger and provide holiday gifts by donating to the WOWT Stuff the Bus Food and Toy Drive sponsored by Methodist Health System.

The drive is scheduled for Thursday, December 1, 2022. It will be held in the parking lot of the Methodist Women’s Hospital at 192nd and Dodge St, and a second location at 87th and Dodge. We will start collecting food at 5 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m.

Drive through and drop off non-perishable food items, new unwrapped toys, toiletries and cash donations.

Special needs at the pantry this year include peanut butter, canned vegetables, pasta, and canned beans.

The Food Drive is a benefit for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry as well as the Kountze Memorial Food Pantry. The pantries provide food for more than 50,000 people in our community each year.

Help us fill the shelves at the St. Vincent de Paul & Kountze Memorial Food Pantries.

