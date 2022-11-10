Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Thursday morning front brings a dramatic cool down

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a record warm day in the 70s a cool down is on the way! A strong cold front barrels through Thursday morning. With big changes on the way we’ve made Thursday a 6 First Alert Weather Day:

First Alert Thursday
First Alert Thursday(WOWT)

Ahead of the front we’ll start off in the mid-60s around 6 AM, behind it quickly cooling to the low 40s by 8 AM in the Metro. We’ll rebound to the mid 40s in the afternoon and cool back to the 30s by the evening commute. Bring a winter coat as you head out the door Thursday morning, you’ll need it by the evening.

Thursday forecast
Thursday forecast(wowt)

The front also sparks a chance for storms along our morning front, the severe risk is very low. These start to the NW around 4 AM and arrive in the Metro by 6 AM... Clearing W Iowa by 9 AM.

Thursday AM front
Thursday AM front(wowt)

The cold air will linger with highs in the 30s for much of the 10 day forecast.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

