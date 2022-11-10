Crash scene turned out to be Omaha shooting

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say officers on patrol happened upon a scene that appeared to be a property damage accident Wednesday night.

Instead, it turned to be a shooting scene.

They found a 35-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man wounded in a vehicle near Highway 75 and Charles Street about 9:36 p.m.

The two were transported to a hospital. Their wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the situation is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app or Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

