Convicted murderer arrested after not returning to Lincoln correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A convicted murderer, who didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was taken back into custody after he was involved in a crash.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services first reported 47-year-old Christopher Manzer missing after he failed to return from his job in the community Wednesday. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing had been removed.

On Wednesday around 9 p.m., a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy witnessed a vehicle collide with the rear of a semi tractor-trailer near 13th Street and Highway 2.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue had to extricate a man who was trapped in the vehicle. Police said an officer on scene located documents in the crashed vehicle and recognized the name as that of Christopher Manzer.

After a brief struggle, Manzer was taking into custody and transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. NDCS later took custody of Manzer, police said.

Manzer was cited for Resisting Arrest, Providing False Information, Careless Driving, No Operators License and No Insurance.

Manzer started his sentence on July 29, 1993. He was sentenced roughly 13 years to life in prison on charges out of Pierce County that include second degree murder, assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Manzer has a parole board hearing scheduled for January 2023.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.