Ben Sasse to exit U.S. Senate in January

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse announced on Twitter that he will leave the U.S. Senate in the new year.

“I will finish out the upcoming lameduck [sic] session and resign in the first week of January,” Sasse said in his tweet hours after the University of Florida Board of Governors confirmed Ben Sasse as the university’s new president Wednesday — a day earlier than expected.

thrilled to join Gator Nation in February — very excited about the work ahead. Melissa and I have had the great honor of serving Nebraskans in the Senate these 8 yrs — I will finish out the upcoming lameduck session and resign in the first week of January https://t.co/W4mS5hnTR9 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) November 9, 2022

Sasse’s resignation will pave the way for Governor-elect Jim Pillen to appoint the next junior Senator of Nebraska.

According to state law, Pillen will officially take office on Jan. 5, as noted in a Wednesday release from Gov. Pete Ricketts congratulating his successor.

“Congratulations to Jim Pillen for being elected to serve Nebraskans as our state’s next Governor,” Ricketts said in the release. “I look forward to working closely with Governor-Elect Pillen and his team to ensure a smooth transition.”

This morning, #TeamPillen got to work early, ready for the next step in the process. #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/DzWu7m8sao — Jim Pillen (@jim_pillen) November 9, 2022

Sasse’s base salary is listed at $174,000. The salary for governor of Nebraska is listed at $105,000.

