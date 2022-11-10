Bellevue West’s Josiah Dotzler signs with Creighton

Josiah Dotzler
Josiah Dotzler(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Once a Creighton ball boy, soon to be a Bluejays guard, Josiah Dotzler signed a national letter of intent to play for the team he grew up cheering. Josiah is a 6′3″ guard from Bellevue West who has played in three state championship games in three years. His brother Josh played point guard for the Jays from 2005-09 and had 196 career steals, which is second most in program history

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said, “He possesses the versatility to play multiple positions on both ends of the floor. He has won at every level, including several successful seasons at Bellevue West, and this summer winning a national championship on the EYBL circuit with MoKan. We can’t wait to have him follow in his brother’s footsteps and enjoy a great career as a Bluejay!”

Dotzler averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game last season in a run to the Class A state championship game. He was also named to the All-State Tournament Team in March with current Bluejay freshman Jasen Green who played for Millard North.

