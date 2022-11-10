Bellevue Chamber cancels postponed Veterans Day parade

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade won’t be happening this year.

The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community said Thursday that the parade, rescheduled for Saturday because of last weekend’s cold, wet weather forecast, was fully canceled. Cold weather is expected again this weekend; organizers cited the “expected single-digit windchill temperatures forecasted for Saturday morning as the reason for the latest cancellation.

The military expo will still be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Bellevue University Campus.

