Two shot in downtown Omaha parking garage
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two shooting victims in or near a downtown parking garage Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to 19th and Douglas streets around 8:30 a.m.
Two victims were taken to a hospital. The severity of their wounds was not immediately known.
While the parking garage was closed for the investigation, people were allowed to remove their cars.
