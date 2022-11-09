Two shot in downtown Omaha parking garage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two shooting victims in or near a downtown parking garage Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to 19th and Douglas streets around 8:30 a.m.

Two victims were taken to a hospital. The severity of their wounds was not immediately known.

While the parking garage was closed for the investigation, people were allowed to remove their cars.

