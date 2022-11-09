Two arrested by Nebraska troopers after two separate car chases

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska troopers arrested two people in two different pursuits Tuesday.

A woman was arrested after driving her car over 110 mph around 3 p.m. according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

There were reports of her passing cars on the shoulder, she struck a sign and then hit a ditch near mile marker 394. The driver was not injured and was taken into custody.

Makaila Fryrear, 28, was lodged in Lancaster County Jail for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and no operator’s license.

A 16-year-old from Iowa was taken into custody after a trooper pursued his Jeep speeding on Highway 34 Tuesday night.

He refused to yield causing a collision with two other vehicles. All were medically cleared.

The teen was lodged in Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center.

