Two arrested by Nebraska troopers after two separate car chases

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following two brief pursuits Tuesday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska troopers arrested two people in two different pursuits Tuesday.

A woman was arrested after driving her car over 110 mph around 3 p.m. according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

There were reports of her passing cars on the shoulder, she struck a sign and then hit a ditch near mile marker 394. The driver was not injured and was taken into custody.

Makaila Fryrear, 28, was lodged in Lancaster County Jail for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and no operator’s license.

Makaila Fryrear, 28.
Makaila Fryrear, 28.(PHOTO: WOWT)

A 16-year-old from Iowa was taken into custody after a trooper pursued his Jeep speeding on Highway 34 Tuesday night.

He refused to yield causing a collision with two other vehicles. All were medically cleared.

The teen was lodged in Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Election Day 2022: Republicans sweep Nebraska’s top races
Don Bacon and Tony Vargas are facing off in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
Election Day 2022: Bacon hangs on to Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District seat
Jim Pillen
Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor’s race
Greg Gonzalez and Aaron Hanson will face off in the Douglas County Sheriff's race in the...
Election Day 2022: Hanson widens lead in Douglas County Sheriff race

Latest News

Iowa Republican candidate for Congress Zach Nunn, right, listens to Arvin Foell of Kelley,...
Election 2022: Republican Nunn beats incumbent House Democrat Axne in Iowa’s 3rd District
Law enforcement is on scene investigating a small plane crash near Maxwell.
At least one killed in Lincoln County plane crash
Sasse gets final approval from University of Florida
WOWT Two shot in downtown Omaha parking garage
Two shot in downtown Omaha parking garage